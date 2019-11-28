Russia, Georgia not ready for top-level contacts yet, says senator

"No, so far, no such contacts are planned," he said, answering a corresponding question. "So far, the conditions for raising the level of contacts have not been reached."

PRAGUE, November 28. /TASS/. Conditions for Russian-Georgian contacts at the top level have not been reached yet, member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Grigory Karasin told TASS on the outcomes of the meeting with Georgian Special Presidential Representative for Settlement of Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze.

The senator expressed hope that Georgia would draw serious conclusions from the events that took place this summer in Tbilisi. "We hope that this will not happen again. And only then we will be able to develop relations," Karasin stressed.

The Abashidze-Karasin talks were launched in 2012. For a long time, it had been the only means of direct dialogue between Russia and Georgia. However, in September 2019, Russian and Georgian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and David Zalkaliani held talks for the first time since 2008 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On June 20, 2019, several thousand protesters amassed near the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On June 20, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament. Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue. Shortly after the turmoil in Tbilisi, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili branded Russia an enemy and an occupier on her Facebook page, but later on said that nothing threatened Russian tourists in the country.

To ensure Russian citizens’ safety, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which imposed a temporary ban on passenger flights to Georgia from July 8. On June 22, Russia’s Transport Ministry announced that as of July 8, flights by Georgian airlines to Russia are halted.