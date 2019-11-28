Russia sends another humanitarian aid convoy to Donbass

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian emergencies ministry has sent a yet another convoy of vehicles in the early hours of Thursday to deliver humanitarian assistance to eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The 93rd vehicle convoy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry departed from the Donskoy rescue center near [the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don] and headed towards the border," the ministry said.

The convoy will head toward the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan crossings of the Russian-Ukrainian border, where it will undergo customs procedures in line with the international law on humanitarian deliveries. After that, it will proceed to Donetsk and Lugansk, where the vehicles will be unloaded.

The convoy carries over 580 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, such as medicines and children’s food sets. The previous convoy, sent last Thursday, delivered over 370 tonnes of children’s food to Donbass, including infant formula and canned baby food.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has been delivering humanitarian aid to citizens of Donbass since August 2014, which included food, medicines and other essential commodities. In total, Russia has already delivered over 80,000 tonnes of cargo to residents of the conflict-hit areas.