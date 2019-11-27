Finland hopes to increase turnover with Russia in 2019, says ambassador

KAZAN, November 27. /TASS/. Finland’s export to Russia has grown by 15% since the start of 2019, and the country expects a significant increase in trade turnover between both states by the end of the year, Finland’s Ambassador to Russia Mikko Hautala told TASS on Wednesday.

"This year, we are witnessing a 15% increase in our export according to the Finnish statistics. Russian export to Finland depends on the oil prices. I think that we will see a solid growth this year in any case. <…> Our export to Russia on the whole last year comes up to about 3 bln euro," he said.

According to the ambassador, Finland actively develops interregional cooperation with Russia, namely with Tatarstan. The Finnish delegation, headed by Mikko Hautala arrived in Kazan on November 26 to take part in the opening of the Days of Finnish Culture. During their stay in Kazan, the Finnish partner are organizing the Finnish Business in Kazan meetings, the Circular Economy press conference and other events. On Wednesday, November 27, the ambassador met with Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov.

"Active work is underway; President of Tatarstan has visited Finland recently, there is active exchange of delegations. Representatives of Tatarstan took part in the trip regarding garbage (the issues of garbage recycling - TASS). This trip of Russian regional representatives took place in September of this year. On Tuesday morning, a bilateral meeting between the regional commissions of Tatarstan and Finland were held. We are working actively," he added.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday during the press conference on the outcomes of the talks with his Finnish colleague Antti Rinne that both states must reach the 2008 level of trade turnover, which is about 1.5 times higher than the current figure. According to him, in 2018, the trade turnover between Russia and Finland grew by 20% compared to 2017 and nearly reached $15 bln. In 2008, the trade turnover reached $22.5 bln.