Georgian envoy, Russian politician to discuss fate of detained doctor in South Ossetia

TBILISI, November 27. /TASS/. The Georgian PM’s Special Envoy Zurab Abashidze said that he would discuss the detention of Georgian physician Vazha Gaprindashvili in South Ossetia with Russian Senator Grigory Karasin at a meeting in Prague on November 28.

"I will first raise the issue concerning Vazha Gaprindashvili <...>. We should release this person as soon as possible, and I assure you that we will do everything possible to [accomplish] this," Abashidze told journalists.

The last meeting between Karasin (who was then Deputy Foreign Minister) and Abashidze was held on June 13.

Gaprindashvili was detained on November 9, on the outskirts of the village of Orchosani and charged with illegally crossing the border. South Ossetia’s court put him into custody for two months. Members of Georgia’s medical community raised alarm over Gaprindashvili’s detention, who is president of the Association of Orthopedists and Traumatologists of Georgia, on November 15.

On November 18, the Committee for State Security of South Ossetia reported that Gaprindashvili actively participated in the August 2008 events as a military medic. Tbilisi resolutely refutes Gaprindashvili’s participation in any military action. On November 19, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia discussed the detention of the doctor with the co-chair of the Geneva discussions.