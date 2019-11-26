Damascus determined to drive unwanted foreign troops out of Syria, ambassador says

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Damascus is determined to drive out all foreign troops that are present in the country illegally, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said at a panel discussion on Russian-Turkish relations and relations between Turkey and the European Union in light of the recent developments in the Middle East.
"We are determined to drive every aggressor out of our country, and since we succeeded in eliminating terrorists and protecting our land, we will also manage to drive out foreign troops that are present on our soil illegally," he pointed out.
The ambassador thanked Russia "for supporting Syria throughout the war and making constant efforts to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of Syria."
Haddad noted that during its history, Syria had been pursuing good-neighborly relations with all countries of the region, calling for peaceful solutions that would make it possible to avoid tensions. "However, we won’t sit idly in the face of aggression aimed at undermining our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Syrian ambassador emphasized.