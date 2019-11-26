Damascus determined to drive unwanted foreign troops out of Syria, ambassador says

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Damascus is determined to drive out all foreign troops that are present in the country illegally, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said at a panel discussion on Russian-Turkish relations and relations between Turkey and the European Union in light of the recent developments in the Middle East.

"We are determined to drive every aggressor out of our country, and since we succeeded in eliminating terrorists and protecting our land, we will also manage to drive out foreign troops that are present on our soil illegally," he pointed out.