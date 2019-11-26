British envoy to Russia to draft proposals to mend ties between states

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The British Ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, who is completing his mission in Moscow is planning to prepare proposals to improve relations between the two countries.

"We will have an election in December and a new government. My last task [as an ambassador to Russia] is to propose the way we will address problems and where it is possible to advance our relations with Russia," the ambassador said on Tuesday at a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, a Russian senator and the chair of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee. Kosachev earlier told TASS that the meeting was held at the British diplomat’s request.