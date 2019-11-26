Nearly 30 protesters detained as police disperse opposition rally in Tbilisi

"During a rally outside the parliament, a total of 28 people were detained over offences under Articles 173 (refusal to meet legal police demands) and 166 (petty crimes) of the Code of Administrative Offences. Three people received various injuries and were provided with medical assistance," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

TBILISI, November 26. /TASS/. At least 28 protesters were detained and three were injured when police clamped down on an opposition rally outside parliament in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Protesters, who have been demanding snap parliamentary polls under the proportional system over the past two weeks, on Monday decided to hold a picket outside the parliament. They sought to prevent lawmakers from attending a plenary session on Tuesday. The protesters set up tents outside the building, brought pouffes and decided to stay there for the night, but in the morning special ops forces used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Police have branded the picket as illegal, stressing that the protesters had violated the law on gatherings and manifestations, which prohibits blocking entrances to the parliament and roads.

At the moment, demonstrators are on a pavement outside the parliament, vowing to resume their protest soon. Heavy police forces have been deployed to the scene. Traffic on Rustaveli Avenue near the parliament has been resumed.

Protests in Georgia

The Georgian parliament on November 14 refused to support the idea of constitutional changes concerning the 2020 parliamentary elections on the basis of a proportional system with a zero threshold. Most lawmakers from the ruling party that had initiated the bill opposed this idea.

Angry opposition and civil activists took to the streets for a major rally in Tbilisi in front of the parliament building. They put the blame entirely on the leader of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who had announced transition from the mixed system to proportional in June 2020. Elections under the proportional system was one of the demands the protesters in front of the Georgian parliament have been pressing since June 20. On November 17, the protesters blocked the parliament for the first time. On the following day, riot police used water cannons and tear gas to clear the approaches to the parliament building from the protesters. After the crackdown, the opposition announced another grassroots rally on November 25. Over the past week, demonstrators have been attaching chains and locks to the gates of state buildings.