IAEA inspects Chernobyl units unfinished due to 1986 disaster

KIEV, November 26. /TASS/. A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are inspecting the partially completed units Five and Six of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), whose construction was halted after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said.

"The inspection is carried out in order to verify information about the structural design of third-stage facilities of the Chernobyl NPP, provided by Ukraine," the Ukrainian agency said on its Facebook page.

The inspection is being carried out within the framework of the international agency’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with Ukraine.

This June, the European Union handed Ukraine the keys to a new safe confinement shelter erected over Reactor Four, the unit destroyed in the notorious nuclear accident at the Chernobyl plant in 1986. The construction of the facility began in 2012 and cost 1.5 billion euros. The new sarcophagus will have a lifespan of 100 years.

According to the State Exclusion Zone Agency, the arch reduced the level of gamma radiation around the Chernobyl nuclear station by a dozen of times compared to the period prior to its construction.