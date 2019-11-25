Russia-EU normalization depends on Ukrainian conflict resolution, says Finnish PM

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Normalization of relations between Russia and the European Union depends on resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

"The normalization of ties depends on the Ukrainian conflict’s settlement. It strains relations between Russia and the EU," the prime minister said.

He also underlined that Russia plays "a key role" in the conflict settlement.

According to Rinne, Russia and the EU "still have a long way to go" to normalize the relations. He also expressed hope that the Normandy Four meeting on Ukraine in December "will allow advancing of the Minsk Agreements implementation" because they are "prerequisite" to have EU sanctions imposed on Russia lifted.