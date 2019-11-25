Taliban delaying Beijing-hosted inter-Afghan meeting, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The date for conducting a meeting of the inter-Afghan dialogue in Beijing has not been coordinated yet because Taliban (outlawed in Russia) members are dissatisfied with the composition of Kabul’s delegation, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"It is a question for the Chinese," he said, answering an inquiry from TASS. "They’ve stalled everything. "[The date] has not been determined yet. The Taliban members are dissatisfied with the composition of the delegation, which the Afghan president [Ashraf Ghani] demands. That is why everything has been frozen."