Post-Soviet security bloc to discuss over 20 issues at Bishkek summit

BISHKEK, November 25. /TASS/. Participants of the upcoming session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek will discuss more than 20 issues related to security, a Kyrgyz official told a news conference on Monday.

"During the session, the sides plan to discuss 21 issues related to ensuring collective and regional security," said Daniyar Sydykov, who is in charge of foreign policy issues at the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

According to him, the summit will be attended by the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and the Armenian prime minister.

"The CSTO Collective Security Council’s session is scheduled for November 28," he said, warning about traffic restrictions in downtown Bishkek on occasion of the event.