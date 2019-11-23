{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN Conference on WMD-free zone in Middle East adopts final declaration — diplomat

Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said the UN Conference "declared solemn commitment to pursue in an open and inclusive manner the elaboration of a Treaty on WMD free zone in the Middle East"
Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov
MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Countries participating in the UN conference on creating a zone free of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in the Middle East have adopted a declaration after the first session, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

Conference on Middle East zone free of WMD will help alleviate regional tensions — Lavrov

"UN Conference adopted Political Declaration in which it declared solemn commitment to pursue in an open and inclusive manner the elaboration of a Treaty on WMD free zone in the Middle East on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at by consenses by the States in the region," Ulyanov wrote on his official Twitter account. He added that "the Conference on WMD free zone in the Middle East extended an open-ended invitation to all States of the region to lend their support to the Political Declaration adopted by the Conference and to join the process."

Ulyanov also stated that "the Conference on WMD in Middle East decided that its annual sessions shall be held for a duration of 1 week starting on the third Monday of November of each year, unless otherwise decided."

The diplomat noted that "the second annual session of UN Conference on WMD in Middle East will be held on 16-20 November 2020." "Until its opening Jordan will remain the President of the Conference and than in accordance with alphabetical order Kuwait will take over the relevant duties," he said.

Ulyanov earlier said that the UN Conference should adopt a brief final document at its session "that would send a clear signal to the international community that participants in the Conference are satisfied with the first session and intend to continue working together.".

Turkey, Russia in talks on setting up observation posts in Syria - media
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar noted, that the sides continue taking efforts for establishing full ceasefire so that people in the region can return to normal and calm life
Gazprom’s 3.59% stake to be sold to a single buyer — Moscow Exchange data
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to operate autonomously in Turkey - top brass
The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry stressed that "S-400s are a very important mechanism for ensuring Turkey’s defense and security"
Toll road connecting Russia’s two largest cities to be unveiled next week — source
The route from Moscow to St. Petersburg via the new highway is expected to take about 5.5 hours or less
Russian embassy reminds Estonia that it agreed to its current borders
At the same time, the embassy reiterated that the 1920 Treaty of Tartu had receded into history
Back to the caves? Putin warns ditching hydrocarbons would end civilization
Russia as a responsible country works to make its energy balance as green as possible, the head of state pointed out
First Project 636.3 sub to enter service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet on November 25
The submarine has completed shipbuilders’ and state trials in the Baltic Sea, thus confirming its performance characteristics, the Defense Ministry informed
Russia plans new trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile before yearend — source
The tests will take place at a naval range of the Northern Fleet, the source specified
White Helmets involved in human organ trafficking in Syria — survey
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
First batch of next-generation Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops in late 2019
The developer informed that an experimental batch had been manufactured
Putin: US ‘shoots itself in foot’ by banning own firms from working on Russian shelf
The United States barred its companies from working on the Russian shelf, the Russian leader said
Some equipment missing on ships returned by Russia to Ukraine — media citing Zelensky
The ships will resume their service after repairs, expected to take about three months
Arctic Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile systems to go on combat alert near Murmansk
The official ceremony for the battery of Arctic surface-to-air missile systems to go on combat alert will take place on November 30
Ukraine not interested in one-year transit contract with Gazprom — premier
The current contracts on gas supplies to and transit via Ukraine expire on December 31
Republika Srpska has no intention of joining NATO — leader
The republic plans to maintain military neutrality, according to the high-ranking politician
Evo Morales' daughter refuses to leave Bolivia and go to Mexico — interim authorities
The Bolivian interim authorities earlier allowed Evaliz Morales Alvarado, who is currently in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, to leave the country and promised security guarantees to her
Russia slams US threats to Egypt for purchasing Su-35 fighters as ‘aggressive behavior’
The United States is promoting its geopolitical interests by imposing ready-made solutions on other countries rather than by using the principles of free competition, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Second squadron of latest Su-34 fighter-bombers starts training flights in Urals
In October, the composite aviation regiment of Russia’s Central Military District stationed in the Chelyabinsk Region completed its rearmament with Su-34 generation 4++ fighter-bombers
Tokyo should recognize Russia's sovereignty over Kurils to conclude peace treaty - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted, that the 1956 declaration also clearly states that first Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty over all its lands are recognized, and then everything else will possibly be discussed
Press review: Russia may benefit from Japan-S. Korea tensions and plans to invest in Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 22
Russian latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub completes state trials
The most advanced nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir has arrived at the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base
Russian court arrests serviceman on charges of espionage for Ukraine
According to the existing information, the serviceman was collecting confidential information on the Russian Armed Forces on assignment of the Ukrainian intelligence
Kremlin dismisses Estonia’s territorial claims against Russia as unacceptable
Earlier, Estonian parliamentary speaker voiced a statement that Russia must return the territories mentioned in the 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty to Estonia
Putin believes dialogue with Zelensky possible if he honors Donbass promises
Putin pointed out that the new Ukrainian authorities will have to address the issues left unresolved by the previous leadership
Press review: Russia won’t meddle in Iran-Israel conflict and S-400s may give India boost
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 21
Russian army’s share of modern military equipment must reach 70%, says Putin
The Russian president noted that Russia had managed to "take a step forward in comparison with other leading global military powers," which is a rare occurrence in the current world history
Bolivia's interim government wants to develop energy projects with Russia — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan met with Bolivia's acting minister of hydrocarbons and energy Hugo Zamora Castedo on Friday
Outcome of USSR's collapse was worse than most negative expectations, says Putin
The inefficient economic policy in the then Soviet Union "actually led to a collapse in the social sphere and had prolonged consequences in the political sphere," the president said
Putin believes use of AI in defense sector should be extended
He noted that the work on preparing the state armament program until 2033 will begin in 2020, and the main goal of the new period will be to build up qualitative and quantitative characteristics of weapons and equipment
Russian fighter jets scrambled 19 times on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 28 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Russia’s import substitution effort produced ‘serious’ results — Putin
In this sense, Russia’s economy benefitted from trade restrictions imposed by the West, Putin said
Russian-made Pantsyr anti-aircraft systems provide security for Dubai Airshow
Russia delivered 50 Pantsyr-S systems in their export configuration and 1,000 missiles to the UAE in 2009-2013. The deal was worth $800 million
Russia remains only guarantor of international law in Balkans — Bosnian Serb politician
Speaking about energy cooperation with Russia, the official said that the construction of a TurkStream pipeline branch makes Republika Srpska "more energy-confident"
Morales dismisses allegations that 'Russian soldiers' are waiting for him in Bolivia
The ex-president said the "evidence" was "montage"
Russian alternative to Wikipedia to be fully launched by summer of 2022, says publisher
According to the executive editor, creators plan to translate Russian alternative to Wikipedia into other languages
Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate sails to White Sea for trials
The frigate’s crew will hold a series of trials to test-fire new missile armament and practice planned combat training measures
Putin lauds achievements of Russian citizens
The laureates "have made their contribution to strengthening and developing the society," the Russian leader stated
Russian military in Syria prevents mass exodus of militants to Russia — Putin
According to the Russian president, the country's anti-terrorism operation in Syria proved "a serious skill test" for the Armed Forces
US to quit ISS project after testing its manned spacecraft — cosmonaut Ryazansky
The United States plans to create a satellite of the Moon called Lunar Orbital Gateway, to be used for missions in the Moon’s orbit and as a platform for providing support for works on the Moon’s surface and as a springboard for deep space missions
Washington imposes restrictions because Chinese economy is more efficient — Putin
Putin also said that the Chinese currency "has been gaining the position it deserves on the global financial market"
Beijing appreciates Putin’s stance on attempts to contain Russia, China — diplomat
The diplomat claims that some states, guided by the principles of "unilateralism," turn to the sanctions mechanism
Russia to closely monitor NATO’s activity in space
After a meeting of NATO’s foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had made a decision to declare space as an operational domain, adding that NATO had no intention to put weapons in space
Crimea will be able to export electricity, first time ever
According to head of the republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, the upgrade of the power grid will be the next important step for the republic
Islam, Orthodox Christianity based on fundamental humanistic values — Putin
According to the Russian president, joint efforts by religious organizations will contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening "civil peace and accord" in Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Nord Stream 2 to start operations in mid-2020 — Russia’s Deputy PM
To date, Nord Stream 2 has been more than 80% complete
This week in photos: Putin checks the metro, all aboard the catwalk, Maori warriors boogie
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Russian tanks to get urban survival kits in 2020
In 2020, 15 models of armored and motor vehicles excelling foreign rivals by some parameters will enter service in the Russian Army
Moldova to sign gas delivery contract with Russia’s Gazprom soon — president
The new deal will stipulate alternative delivery routes for this period, including in case if gas transit via Ukraine would be impossible.
Serbia will not join NATO or CSTO — president
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade will continue to adhere to the principle of military neutrality
