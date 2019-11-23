UN Conference on WMD-free zone in Middle East adopts final declaration — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Countries participating in the UN conference on creating a zone free of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in the Middle East have adopted a declaration after the first session, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"UN Conference adopted Political Declaration in which it declared solemn commitment to pursue in an open and inclusive manner the elaboration of a Treaty on WMD free zone in the Middle East on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at by consenses by the States in the region," Ulyanov wrote on his official Twitter account. He added that "the Conference on WMD free zone in the Middle East extended an open-ended invitation to all States of the region to lend their support to the Political Declaration adopted by the Conference and to join the process."

Ulyanov also stated that "the Conference on WMD in Middle East decided that its annual sessions shall be held for a duration of 1 week starting on the third Monday of November of each year, unless otherwise decided."

The diplomat noted that "the second annual session of UN Conference on WMD in Middle East will be held on 16-20 November 2020." "Until its opening Jordan will remain the President of the Conference and than in accordance with alphabetical order Kuwait will take over the relevant duties," he said.

Ulyanov earlier said that the UN Conference should adopt a brief final document at its session "that would send a clear signal to the international community that participants in the Conference are satisfied with the first session and intend to continue working together.".