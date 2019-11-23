UN special envoy for Syria says he plans to meet with Lavrov soon

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has said that he hopes to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin soon.

Responding to a TASS question on Friday, he said that he hopes he will meet with Lavrov and Vershinin soon.

He added that the details of the meeting are being specified.

The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran last met with Pedersen on October 29 in Geneva before the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.