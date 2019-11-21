Moldovan president invites Putin to visit Chisinau

CHISINAU, November 21. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Chisinau in the near future, he told the Unimedia portal on Thursday.

"I would like Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the Republic of Moldova in the near future, maybe next year. <…> I’ve relayed the corresponding invitation to him [Putin]," Dodon said.

The Moldovan leader also noted that he plans to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia by the end of this year. According to him, the opportunity may arise on December 20 in St. Petersburg during the informal meeting between leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Moldovan president has confirmed his participation in the meeting. Dodon noted the strategic nature of Russian-Moldovan relations, expressing support for activating bilateral dialogue.