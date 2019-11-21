Venezuela’s government, opposition continue dialogue despite US pressure, says diplomat

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. A solution to the crisis in Venezuela should be found through ongoing dialogue between the government and the opposition and without outside interference, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"We noted that the number of opposition protesters had decreased substantially. At the same time, the dialogue between the government and the opposition continues despite sanctions and pressure from Washington. We are glad that these efforts are supported in the region," she said.

"The statement, which was made following the meeting, highlighted the need for finding a peaceful and democratic solution by people in Venezuela themselves," she stressed, commenting on the meeting held on November 18 as part of the Montevideo Mechanism.

Zakharova noted that the "biased approach" to covering developments in Latin America by some Western media outlets gave rise to concern. "As for Venezuela, we see local authorities being demonized. On the other hand, illegal actions by the radical opposition are brushed under the carpet," she went on to say. "No mention is made of progress in the talks between the government and the opposition."

The Mexican Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries had prepared a roadmap to resolve the crisis in Venezuela. According to the ministry, the document is based on four stages envisaged by the Montevideo Mechanism. The roadmap is expected to be submitted to Venezuela’s politicians for their consideration.