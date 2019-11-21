Serbian president talks visit to Russia on December 4 with Russian envoy

BELGRADE, November 21. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has discussed his visit to Sochi on December 4 with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

"One of the topics at the meeting was preparations taken for a working visit of President Vucic to Russia on December 4 and his conversation with President Putin," the statement reads. Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin was also present at the meeting between the leader and the ambassador.

During the joint address with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Belgrade on October 19, Vucic said that his meeting with Putin would take place in Sochi on December 4. According to him, this would be his 17th meeting with the Russian leader.