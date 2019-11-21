UN chief lauds legendary Soviet diplomat Dobrynin on centennial anniversary

UNITED NATIONS, November 21. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a message to an event that marks 100th anniversary since the birth of famous Russian statesman and Soviet diplomat and politician Anatoly Dobrynin who served as the Soviet Ambassador to the United States for more than two decades, from 1962 to 1986.

"It is a pleasure to add my voice to yours in celebrating the life of Anatoly Dobrynin," Guterres began the message. "Ambassador Dobrynin dedicated his career to public service — primarily to the people of Russia and the Soviet Union, but also to the wider international community. Across a tense and tumultuous period of international relations, Mr. Dobrynin was a skilled diplomat, a consistent voice for dialogue and a key actor in addressing the complex diplomatic challenges of the Cold-War era."

The secretary-general added that "in a brief yet productive period of association with the United Nations, he worked tirelessly as a peacemaker for detente and for a fairer, more secure world." "Anatoly Dobrynin earned the respect of colleagues and opponents alike, across the world. In that spirit, please accept my best wishes for a memorable commemoration," Guterres concluded.