Lavrov, North Korean diplomat discuss Korean Peninsula situation

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui have discussed issues concerning relations between Moscow and Pyongyang and the Korean Peninsula situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed pressing issues related to bilateral relations, focusing on high-level agreements, and exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the entire Northeast Asia," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Choe Son-hui arrived in Moscow for the first round of strategic dialogue between Russia and North Korea.