Russian, Finnish PMs to talk Russia-EU ties on November 25

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Finnish counterpart Antti Rinne will meet in Moscow on November 25 to talk implementation of joint projects, the press service for the Russian cabinet of ministers said.

"During the talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne it is planned to discuss the state and prospects of the Russian-Finnish cooperation in trade, economic, energy, industrial and humanitarian spheres, implementation of joint investment projects as well as the issue of Russia’s relations with the European Union in the context of Finland’s current presidency in the Council of the European Union," the statement reads.

The cabinet of ministers underlined that this is the first meeting between Dmitry Medvedev and the recently elected head of the Finnish government who secured the victory in June 2019 after a general election.