Russian diplomat calls on UN countries to join SCO's convention against extremism

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 20. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) invites other countries to join the Convention on Countering Extremism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Mogulov said on Tuesday at the event on cooperation between the SCO and the United Nations. The event was organized by Russia as SCO co-chair in 2019-2020.

"The key sphere of SCO activities is effectively reacting to objectively growing security threats and challenges," Morgulov said. "This work is based on a firm legal foundation, important elements of which are represented by conventions, agreements, strategies and programs," he added.

"I want to note that several documents are open for other interested countries, such as the Convention on Countering Extremism. We invite all to carefully study it," he said.

The Russian diplomat reminded that at the November consultations of SCO countries on information security, Russia's proposal on jointly promoting resolutions in the UN was supported. Such resolutions would be aimed at countering the criminal use of informational and telecommunications technologies.

"Among priority tasks for Russia and its SCO partners is achieving synergy of potentials of national strategies and multilateral integrational projects," he added. "By consistently promoting the initiative of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, we aim to form a wide space in Eurasia for open, mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation with participation of the SCO member countries, Eurasian Economic Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and open to our colleagues from the EU," he concluded.