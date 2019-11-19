Russia, EU stand for preserving resolutions on Palestinian-Israeli settlement

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has held talks with EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the course of talks, the sides exchanged opinions on the developments in Palestinian-Israeli relations, considered other issues of mutual interest. They firmly stated the importance of unconditional preservation of the international law basis of Middle Eastern settlement, including the relevant UN SC resolutions and the Arab peace initiative," the foreign ministry said.

On November 18, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington no longer considers Israeli settlements on the West Bank as inconsistent with international law. Israel welcomed this decision, while Palestinian leaders said that the US administration does not have the right to suspend international resolutions on Israeli settlements. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US decision will lead to an escalation in Palestinian-Israeli relations.