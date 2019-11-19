Turkey calls on Russia, US to keep promises on Syria

"There are numerous difficulties on the ground. We once again call on the US and Russia to do what is necessary under the agreements," he said at a press conference in Ankara.

ANKARA, November 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has called on Russia and the United States to keep their promises concerning the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from areas along the Turkish-Syrian border.

According to Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Ankara was ready to resume Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria in case the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG) failed to pull their fighters back from the border area. The Turkish foreign minister also accused Washington and Moscow of failing to take the necessary steps within the agreements they had reached with Ankara.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that Cavusoglu’s statement about Moscow’s failure to keep its promises and his threats to resume Ankara’s military operation in northern Syria, were surprising.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria, codenaming it Operation Peace Spring, with the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army carrying it out. The Turkish government claimed that its goal was to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Ankara’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Damascus slammed the operation as aggression, and the international community condemned Ankara’s move.

On October 17, the United States, represented by Vice President Mike Pence, reached a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pause Operation Peace Spring. Turkey consented to a 120-hour ceasefire so that Kurdish units making up the coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces could leave the areas of the border security zone that Ankara is attempting to create.

On October 22, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey signed a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in northeastern Syria. Russian military police units and Syrian troops were deployed to areas adjacent to the zone of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. Kurdish units were given 150 hours to pull out of the 30-km zone along the Syria-Turkey border. The withdrawal was completed by October 29 and on November 1, Russian military police and Turkish troops launched joint patrols in areas east of the Euphrates River.