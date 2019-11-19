Russia, UAE seek to boost trade, says ambassador

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Boosting trade and economic ties is a priority goal for Russia and the United Arab Emirates, Russian Ambassador to the UAE Sergei Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS.

"We remain focused on the need to boost trade and economic ties. Increasing trade and expanding the range of goods is our priority. A stable positive trend persists on this track," he pointed out. "According to Russia’s estimates, our trade reached $1.7 bln in 2018… which is the highest figure as far as Russia’s trade with the Persian Gulf countries goes," he added.

Kuznetsov noted that the Russia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation played a special role in the process. "The Aurus vehicle project, which involved our partners from the UAE, is a recent example of successful cooperation. This is how the car that brought [Russia President] Vladimir Putin to the venue of talks with [Abu Dhabi Crown Prince] Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan had been made," the ambassador said.

Kuznetsov emphasized that investment cooperation was one of the key elements of the bilateral agenda. "A joint Russian-UAE investment fund worth seven billion dollars is taking part in about 45 projects in our country, including those related to the National Projects in the areas of infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and agriculture," the Russian ambassador specified.