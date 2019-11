KIEV, November 19. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready for a reasonable compromise at the Normandy Quartet (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) summit in Paris on November 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said on Tuesday.

"We are going to the Normandy summit with open ideas, with an open mind. We are ready to accept a compromise and bring home the progress Ukrainian have been waiting for so long," he said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.