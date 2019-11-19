Iranian president slams US sanctions as major political blunder

"Sanctions imposed against Iran by the United States are illegal and are a major political and economic mistake, they violate international resolutions and are aimed at ruining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, thus hurting the entire world," Rouhani commented.

According to Rouhani, the US should be aware that it is not a global leader but is just a country like other states. "We should take care about long-term interests of our nations in bilateral relations."

The Iranian president noted that Tehran seeks safe international navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Meanwhile, the US calls on other states to maintain calm there just "undermine security of the region and the world in general." The Persian Gulf states, including Iran, can ensure stability in the region themselves, Rouhani concluded, stressing that "military presence of foreign countries is extremely dangerous."