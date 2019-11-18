Belarus interested in EAEU integration development, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Belarus aims to continue developing integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday on the outcomes of the joint panel of Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.

"Special attention was paid to the issues of strategizing further development of the union. We have confirmed our interest in developing integration processes within the EAEU, expanding cooperation within the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States - TASS) and the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization)," he said.

Makei informed that he had discussed joint steps to implement the goals of Belarus’ EAEU chairmanship in 2020 with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov. "I would like to stress that we still wish to implement the joint final integration goal - the establishment of a fully-fledged economic union, which would ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital, work force, and improve the standard of living of the citizens of our states," he pointed out.