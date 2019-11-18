Moscow, Minsk closely cooperating on issues of security in outer space, says Lavrov

"It [cooperation] includes work within the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, advancing concrete initiatives that have been winning overwhelming support in these organizations year after year," he said. "Together with Belarus, we advance concrete initiatives on trust-building measures in outer space. We also cooperate on such topics as information security, countering cybercrimes, etc."

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are closely cooperating on issues of security in outer space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after a joint session of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries’ boards.

Other areas of joint efforts, in his words, are the inadmissibility of glorification of Nazism, nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the inadmissibility of the breakdown of the arms control system.

"These concrete initiatives are in line with our shared philosophy of commitment to international law, respect to the United Nations Charter without any double interpretations," he explained.

"It is especially important in a situation when doubts are being cast on the very role of the United Nations in global affairs, when our Western colleagues are seeking to substitute universal norms of international law for some rules invented by a limited group of nations that are changed every once in a while," he stressed.