Russian, Belarusian PMs to hold Union State session on November 19

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Sergei Rumas will hold a session of the Union State of Russia and Belarus’ Council of Ministers on November 19 in Moscow, the Russian government’s press service informed.
"The agenda of the session includes a wide range of issues of the development of the Union State and Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the trade-economic, science-technical, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres," the press service informed. "Namely, they will discuss the outcomes of trade-economic cooperation in 2018 and the first half of 2019, as well as the implementation of priority areas and key goals of further development of the Union State in the years 2018-2022."
Rumas informed that the November 19 meeting would be dedicated to the discussion of integration roadmaps within an updated Union State program, set to be presented to the Russian and Belarusian leaders in December. On November 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters that Belarus would not sign any agreements with Russia if they violate the constitution and the fundamental principles of the Belarusian society. "If our key problems concerning hydrocarbon supplies, access to the markets for our commodity, the removal of barriers, etc. are not resolved no roadmaps can be signed," he said.
Russia insists that the Union State of Russia and Belarus is beneficial to both states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. "We still assume that the mutual benefit of this union, the mutual benefit of the Union State is absolutely undisputed," Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russia had taken note of Lukashenko’s statement.