Russian, Belarusian PMs to hold Union State session on November 19

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Sergei Rumas will hold a session of the Union State of Russia and Belarus’ Council of Ministers on November 19 in Moscow, the Russian government’s press service informed.

"The agenda of the session includes a wide range of issues of the development of the Union State and Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the trade-economic, science-technical, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres," the press service informed. "Namely, they will discuss the outcomes of trade-economic cooperation in 2018 and the first half of 2019, as well as the implementation of priority areas and key goals of further development of the Union State in the years 2018-2022."