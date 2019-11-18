{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Macron believe Paris summit to help implement Minsk-2

The Normandy Quartet’s summit in Paris is due on December 9

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron believe that the Normandy Quartet’s summit will promote the fastest and full implementation of the Minsk Accords.

They expressed this viewpoint in a telephone conversation held ahead of the Normandy Quartet’s summit in Paris due on December 9.

"Both sides pointed out that such a meeting should promote the fastest and full implementation of the Minsk Accords," the news release runs.

"In this context the need was emphasized for Kiev’s compliance with its commitments to the political aspects of intra-Ukrainian settlement. Above all this concerns the enforcement of the law on the special status of Donbass," the Kremlin said.

