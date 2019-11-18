Spain closes money-laundering case against Ukrainian businessman Firtash

MADRID, November 18. /TASS/. The Barcelona Investigation Court has ruled to drop money-laundering charges against approximately 20 people, the Supreme Court of Catalonia informed TASS on Monday. Namely, the charges against Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash have been dropped.

"We confirm that the case has been temporarily closed," the court noted, adding that if new details in the case arise, it may be reopened.

The Supreme Court of Austria approved extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash to the United States in June 2019. The United States charges Firtash with bribery of officials for the purpose of obtaining a titanium supply contract for Boeing.

Firtash has been in Vienna since 2014, unable to leave the country because of legal proceedings. The Supreme District Court of Vienna approved extradition of Firtash to the US in February 2017 but the businessman’s defense counsels appealed against this decision to the Supreme Court. Defense counsels noted that their client may face a disproportionately severe punishment and a politically motivated verdict in the United States. The Supreme Court of Austria ruled later that consideration of the petition was suspended for an indefinite period because the Austrian justice awaited the decision of the European Court, which had also received the complaint. Firtash is currently out on bail of 125 mln euro.