Russia, Belarus voice concerns over NATO’s eastward expansion, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are concerned over NATO’s growing activity near the two countries’ borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries’ boards.

"We agreed today on considering the situation unfolding in the Euro-Atlantic region. We are concerned over NATO’s continuing course on a military buildup closer to our borders and the North Atlantic Alliance’s growing military activity near our countries," Lavrov said.

"And we believe that it is vital to consider these processes in the context of the commitments of all OSCE countries not to enhance their security at the expanse of others’ security," the top diplomat said.