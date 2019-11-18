New Moldovan PM says will visit Moscow this week

CHISINAU, November 18. /TASS/. New Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu plans to make an official visit to Moscow later in the week, as he himself said at a briefing on Monday.

"This week, we plan to make a visit to Moscow that the parties agreed a while ago, but it was delayed for reasons unclear to me," he said. "Cooperation with Russia is very important to Moldova. We have many problems to address," Chicu added, pointing to trade, gas supplies and transportation issues.

Chicu heads a minority government supported by the Party of Socialists and the Democratic Party, which was formed following the resignation of Maia Sandu’s cabinet and the breakup of a coalition between the Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc.