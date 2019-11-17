Voting at Belarusian parliamentary polls over

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Voting at the elections to the House of Representatives, or the lower house of Belarus’ bicameral parliament is over as all the 5,800 polling stations across the country closed at 20:00 local time.

"Vote counting is underway," the Central Election Commission said.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout in the country was 70.72% as of 18:00 local time. By that time, elections were recognized as valid in 109 out of 110 constituencies.

Elections to the lower parliament house were held on Sunday. As many as 513 out of the initially registered 560 candidates vied for the seats in the parliament. Early voting was held in Belarus from November 12 through 16, with the voter turnout exceeding 35.77%, or more than at the previous parliamentary polls in 2016, when it was 31.29%

The voter turnout at the 2016 elections was 74.68%