Parliamentary elections recognized as valid in all Belarus’ constituencies but one - CEC

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Elections to the lower house of the Belarusian parliament have been recognized as valid in all the constituencies but one, with 109 out of 110 lawmakers being elected, chairperson of the Belarusian Central Election Committee (CEC) Lydia Yermoshina said on Sunday.

"Elections are valid in 109 Belarusian constituencies. The voter turnout is lagging behind the 50% threshold only in one constituency, in Grodno," she said.

"The country’s average voter turnout was 70.72%," she said.

Elections to the House of Representatives, the lower house of the bicameral parliament, are being held on Sunday. As many as 513 out of the initially registered 560 candidates are vying for the seats in the parliament. Early voting was held in Belarus from November 12 through 16, with the voter turnout exceeding 35.77% More than 1,000 international observers are monitoring the voting. Polling stations will close at 20:00 local time.