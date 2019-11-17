Two opposition rallies demanding proportional elections held in Tbilisi

TBILISI, November 17. /TASS/. Hundreds of people have gathered in central Tbilisi on Sunday to demand parliamentary elections under the proportional representation system.

The rally was organized by the opposition Alliance of Patriots of Georgia part near the Georgian Opera and Ballet Theatre.

"We have gathered today to once again demand the authorities revise the law on the constitution and pass a decision on holding elections under the proportional system. If the authorities do not reckon with our demands in a reasonable time, the rally will be held indefinitely, and with another demand - that of the resignation of the government. We will spare no effort to have these authorities step down. They must give the people the right to choose," Gocha Tevdoradze, a lawmaker of Tbilisi’s legislature and a member of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, told TASS.

Along with Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, the rally is being attended by activists of the opposition Kartuli Dasi party and the Georgian March movement.

Another protest rally is being held in from of the parliament building. It involves thousands of activists of dozens of opposition parties, including the United National Movement. The protesters also demand proportional elections and appointment of an interim technical government. They have begun picketing the building.

Protests in Georgia

The Georgian parliament on November 14 refused to support the idea of constitutional changes concerning the 2020 parliamentary elections on the basis of a proportional system with a zero threshold. Most lawmakers from the ruling party that had initiated the bill opposed this idea.

Angry opposition and civil activists turned out for a large rally in Tbilisi in front of the parliament building. They put the blame entirely on the leader of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili who had announced transition from the mixed system to the proportional one ahead of the forthcoming elections. Holding elections on the basis of a proportional system was one of the demands the protesters in front of the Georgian parliament pressed for three months starting from June 20.

Immediately after the voting those members of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party who disagreed with the outcome began to quit the party. By now, eight legislators have handed in their party membership cards. The opposition and civil activists declared open-ended protest demonstrations.

Georgia’s forthcoming parliamentary elections are due in October 2020.