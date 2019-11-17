Some 40 protesters hauled off by police in Iran - report

TASS, November 17. Several dozen people, who took part in protests against a hike in fuel prices, have been detained by police in central Iranian city of Yazd, Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the prosecutors, "40 participants of the manifestation, which was held in Yazd, have been hauled off by police."

Most those detained are foreign citizens, who do not reside in Yazd. These individuals provoked clashes with the law enforcement personnel, the spokesman added.

Nearly 25 people were killed in Iran during clashes between police and protesters who took to the streets in the past two days in several Iranian cities, Al-Hadath TV channel reported earlier on Sunday.

According to IRNA news agency, protests hit a number of cities across Iran after a government regulation was published on doubling fuel prices from 15,000 rials ($0.09) to 30,000 rials ($0.2) per liter. A discount price for fuel for those who have quotas also grew 50% (to 15,000 rials). Under the new rules, car owners can buy up to 60 liters of petrol per month at this price, while bikers can purchase 25 liters. Taxi drivers will have a quota of 400 liters.