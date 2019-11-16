Death toll in bomb explosion in northern Syria rises to 18 - agency

TASS, November 16. At least 18 civilians have been killed and 27 more injured in a bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, located near the Turkish border, Anadolu Agency said on Saturday.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported that ten people had been killed and 15 more injured. According to the ministry, a bomb went off in a car parked at the bus station. The ministry claims that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was behind the attack.

The news agency said that in 2016 al-Bab was largely "retaken from the PKK terrorists" in Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.