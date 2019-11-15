Berg's case has not affected Russian-Norwegian relations — foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. Norway does not think that the case of Norwegian border guard Frode Berg who was jailed for espionage in Russia and later pardoned will impact Moscow-Oslo relations, Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide said on Friday.

"We don't think that this case had a negative effect on the relations between Norway and Russia, and this needs to emphasized," Soreide said adding that cooperation between the two countries has expanded in the last two years.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow and Vilnius exchanged pardoned prisoners convicted of espionage. Apart from that, the Norwegian citizen, Frode Berg, was handed over to Norway’s embassy in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian mass media reported in October that Vilnius and Moscow had agreed to exchange persons convicted for espionage activities. According to the reports, Lithuania was getting prepared to release Nikolay Filipchenko to Russia while Russia was to hand over Jevgenij Mataitis and Arstidas Tamosaitis who had been convicted in 2016. The media said one more Russian had been included in the agreement. Also Norwegian media speculated that Norway’s Frode Berg, convicted in Russia of spying, might be included in the swap.