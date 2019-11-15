Norway’s Berg convicted in Russia for spying can return home any time — Norwegian minister

She said that Berg who had arrived in Lithuania from Russia earlier on Friday, would receive a new passport and would be able to return home. "It is up to him to decide when to return home. And we will help him if he needs our assistance. We will organize transportation, if he wants," she said.

HELSINKI, November 15. /TASS/. Norwegian national Frode Berg who was convicted in Russia for spying and released on Friday can return to Norway whenever he wants, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide told a news conference.

According to Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Berg will be home as soon as possible.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow and Vilnius exchanged pardoned prisoners convicted of espionage. Apart from that, the Norwegian citizen, Frode Berg, was handed over to Norway’s embassy in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian mass media reported in October that Vilnius and Moscow had agreed to exchange persons convicted for espionage activities. According to the reports, Lithuania was getting prepared to release Nikolai Filipchenko to Russia while Russia was to hand over Jevgenij Mataitis and Arstidas Tamo·aitis who had been convicted in 2016. The media said one more Russian had been included in the agreement. Also Norwegian media speculated that Norway’s Frode Berg, convicted in Russia of spying, might be included in the swap.

Berg’s case

Frode Berg, 62, a Norwegian national, was detained in Moscow in December 2017 during a special operation of the Federal Security Service when he was receiving secret documents. He was charged with spying under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to investigators, the Norwegian collected information about Russia’s nuclear submarines from a defense company’s staff member, who was under intelligence surveillance. The Moscow City Court found Berg guilty on April 16, sentencing him to 14 years in a high security prison.

Berg had worked at a checkpoint on the Norwegian-Russian border for more than 20 years. He was inspector of the Border Commissariat subordinated to the Norwegian Justice Ministry and responsible for the implementation of the bilateral treaty on the Russian-Norwegian border and the procedure of the settlement of border conflicts and incidents. Berg, who lives in the Norwegian town of Kirkenes, nine kilometers from the Russian border, retired in 2014.