Detained IS militant coordinated terrorist activity from Ukraine, says security service

KIEV, November 15. /TASS/. One of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) under the alias of Al Bara Shishani, who was detained in the Kiev Region earlier as a result of the operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Georgian Interior Ministry and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), was coordinating terrorist activity from Ukraine, the SBU informed on Friday.

The SBU noted in a statement published on Friday that the detained man is a citizen of Georgia. Since 2012, he commanded one of IS units in the Syrian province of Latakia. According to the Ukrainian security service, since 2013, Shishani became deputy of the IS "minister of war" Abu Omar al-Shishani, a Georgian Chechen who was killed in 2016 in Iraq.

"In 2016, after the death of Abu Omar, Al Bara Shishani left for Turkey, where he continued to coordinate the activity of the terrorist organization," the SBU informs. In summer of 2018, the terrorist illegally came to Ukraine using a fake passport. "According to the existing information, the terrorist continued to coordinate the activity of special units of IS," the message noted.

Al Bara Shishani was detained in the Kiev Region near his private residence. "Currently, the terrorist is under extradition arrest. His involvement in crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine is currently being verified," the SBU stated, not specifying which country might request his extradition.