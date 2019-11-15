Turkey not to drop plans to deploy Russian S-400 systems

ANKARA, November 15. /TASS/. Turkey will not abandon its plans to deploy Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Friday.

"Turkey will not back out of the S-400 deal. The systems will be put into operation," he told the TRT television channel.

Apart from that, he said that Anraka and Washington had begun to develop a mechanism to expose S-400’s impacts on the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets. He did not say however what exactly the two countries’ specialists would do for these purposes.