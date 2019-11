BERLIN, November 15. /TASS/. A spokesperson for the German government confirmed the plans to hold the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit on December 9.

"We can confirm that this meeting should take place on December 9 in Paris, and the chancellor [Angela Merkel] will take part in it," the spokesperson informed TASS on Friday.

Earlier, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron informed that the summit would take place on December 9, 2019 in Paris.