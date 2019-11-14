BRICS leaders committed to Paris Agreement, declaration reads

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) member states are committed to the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the declaration approved on the outcomes of the summit in Brasilia informs.

"We reiterate our commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement adopted under the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances," the document informs.

The leaders urged the developed countries to scale up the provision of financial, technical and capacity-building support with the aim to avoid climate change or adapt to it.

"We expect that the first replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) by the end of 2019 will significantly exceed the initial resource mobilization, ensuring that financial contributions by donors match the ambition, needs and priorities of developing countries," the leaders stressed.