Zelensky-Putin talks to be good news for Ukraine, says opposition politician

KIEV, November 14. /TASS/. Negotiations between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be a positive development for Ukraine’s interests, head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party and member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Viktor Medvedchuk told reporters on Thursday.

"Meetings should be held not just for the sake of meetings, although I believe that would be a positive moment, a meeting between the leaders of the two neighboring countries, Ukraine and Russia. That’s very important, because during such meetings, during bilateral negotiations, the parties can find common ground on many issues," he stressed.

Medvedchuk recalled that the Opposition Platform - For Life party was in favor of restoring full-fledged trade and economic ties with Russia and believed that Ukraine should pursue such a policy.

Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev earlier invited Zelensky and Putin to meet in Kazakhstan without the participation of third parties.

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristako said that a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin was not planned. "We are not planning a bilateral meeting with Putin now. We are planning a Normandy Four meeting," he told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stressed it was too early to talk about a potential Putin-Zelensky meeting, adding that preparations for the Normandy Four summit were a priority.

The date for the next Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) summit has not been agreed on yet.