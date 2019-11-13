Spain, Lithuania arrest 15 people involved in human trafficking gang, says Europol

THE HAGUE, November 13. /TASS/. Spanish and Lithuanian law enforcement agencies have arrested 15 people involved in a major human trafficking gang, European Union's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) informed on Wednesday. Europol aided the local law enforcement in their efforts.

"On 12 November 2019, the Lithuanian Police (Lietuvos Policija) and the Spanish National Police (Polic·a National) supported by Europol and Eurojust, have dismantled a large organised crime group involved in human trafficking for sexual exploitation," the message informs.

"The operation led to: two leaders of the criminal network arrested in Spain; 13 suspected members arrested in Lithuania," Europol stated. The message added that both countries’ law enforcement agencies had carried out 50 searches, identifying 118 victims from Belarus, Ukraine and other countries. The efforts of the Spanish and Lithuanian police also led to "seizures of large amounts of cash, drugs, counterfeit documents and fake banknotes, credit cards and SIM cards, weapons and ammunition, masks, and a car with police lights."

"The criminal group, operating in both Lithuania and Spain, was particularly violent. The arrested individuals were previously known by the authorities for crimes such as robbery, trafficking of human beings and sexual exploitation," Europol stated. "The individuals have been detained and are awaiting trial. Their assets have been temporarily frozen.".