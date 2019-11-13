Venezuelan embassy is attacked in Brazil — Venezuelan Foreign Ministry

TASS, November 13. A group of unidentified people have attempted to seize the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Wednesday via Twitter.

"Unidentified persons are invading premises of our embassy in Brasilia. The Brazilian government should provide guarantees [of security] and respect international conventions. If the aggression fails to be halted, it will become a serious incident," the Venezuelan diplomat said.

The Brazilian government so far has failed to put forward an official comment. Meanwhile, Member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies from the left opposition Worker’s Party Paulo Pimenta noted on Twitter that "supporters of [leader of the Venezuelan opposition] Juan Guaido" are behind the attack.

The political crisis in Venezuela exacerbated on January 23, when Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, most of the EU states, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him.

Incumbent President of the country Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.