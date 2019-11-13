Kiev forces start mine clearance effort in Petrovskoye

"Today at noon (1 pm Moscow Time), five days after the disengagement began, a mine clearance effort was launched at site 3 in the vicinity of the villages of Bogdanovka and Petrovskoye," Ageyev was quoted by the Ukrainian News Agency (UNN) as saying.

KIEV, November 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s troops have launched a mine clearance effort at an area of disengaging forces and hardware in Petrovskoye, a spokesman for the Joint Operation Headquarters, Andrei Ageyev, told Ukrainian media on Wednesday.

According to the military spokesman, the withdrawal of forces and hardware in these villages has been verified over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported that DPR’s bomb disposal experts had launched a mine clearing effort in Petrovskoye.

Under the schedule, the mine clearance effort will be conducted until November 19. Later, the process of dismantling fortifications and other military facilities should be completed by December 4 provided that the sides coordinate their steps under the deal.

Petrovskoye is the third pilot area where the parties to the conflict in Donbass have wrapped up the disengagement of their forces and hardware. Earlier, the forces were withdrawn from Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya.