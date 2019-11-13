Israel comes under another rocket attack from Gaza — Defense Forces

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Israel came under another rocket attack from Gaza on Wednesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

Israel ready to launch surgical strikes on Gaza if needed, says top brass

"Heavy barrage of rockets fired from Gaza at Israel," the tweet reads.

According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted a number of rockets over the city of Bet Shemesh and several settlements in the country’s south.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said that 190 rockets had been fired from Gaza, and the Iron Dome system had intercepted about 90% of the rockets that posed a danger to civilians.