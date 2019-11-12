Two people killed in Bolivian protests after Morales resignation — media

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least two people were killed near the Bolivian city of La Paz during protests that started after the resignation of President Evo Morales, La Razon newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The bodies of Beltran Aruni and Percy Conde were found in the southern part of La Paz with gunshot wounds. "We don't know who did this — the police or protesters. But we want an investigation," Conde's sister said. The Bolivian labor union earlier gave the Bolivian authorities 24 hours to restore order in the country and threatened an indefinite strike.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started acrodd the country. At least two people were killed in protests, according to the Bolivian Interior Ministry.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.