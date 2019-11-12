Morales says Mexico’s decision to grant him asylum has saved his life

BUENOS AIRES, November 12. /TASS/. Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales has thanked the Mexican authorities for granting him political asylum and thus saving his life.

"We are very thankful. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has saved my life! Thank you, Mr. Minister, thank you for saving my life," he said addressing his words to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard who welcomed him at the Mexico City airport on Tuesday.