Morales says Mexico’s decision to grant him asylum has saved his life

BUENOS AIRES, November 12. /TASS/. Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales has thanked the Mexican authorities for granting him political asylum and thus saving his life.
"We are very thankful. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has saved my life! Thank you, Mr. Minister, thank you for saving my life," he said addressing his words to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard who welcomed him at the Mexico City airport on Tuesday.
Bolivian Pres. Evo Morales: "Our crime or sin is being anti-imperialist."— Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 12, 2019
"If I have committed a crime; it's being Indigenous. If the Vice President has committed a crime; it's implementing social programs for the humble & poorest sectors seeking social justice." @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/DtTzdnpaT4
Morales’ speech was telecast live by the Telesur television channel.
Apart from that, Morales revealed that a security service officer told him he had been offered a sum of 50,000 US dollars in exchange for handing the ex-president over.